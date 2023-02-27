Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Naval Operations and Chief of Navy Reserve

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander of Navy Reserve Force Vice Adm. John Mustin speak of the opportunities available to Active Duty Sailors transitioning to the Navy Reserve.

