Walking tour of the Charleroi Construction Project (Without Subtitles)

Steve Dine, P.E., resident engineer for the Charleroi Construction Project, takes viewers on a walking tour of the latest lock and control tower construction at Locks and Dam 4 on the Monongahela River in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, just a few months before the chamber is scheduled to fill with water. The video offers one of the last opportunities people will have to look through the construction site before it is completely submerged and becomes part of the river navigation. The facility is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. The locks and dam were originally constructed in 1932, but the most recent modification to build a larger lock began in 2004. Once finished, the Charleroi project will cost approximately $1 billion, completed over a span of 20 years, expected to finish by 2024. The new chamber is measured 720 feet long by 84 feet wide, allowing a commercial tow with nine barges to lock through in 25 minutes instead of two hours.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)