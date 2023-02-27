Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walking tour of the Charleroi Construction Project (Without Subtitles)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Steve Dine, P.E., resident engineer for the Charleroi Construction Project, takes viewers on a walking tour of the latest lock and control tower construction at Locks and Dam 4 on the Monongahela River in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, just a few months before the chamber is scheduled to fill with water. The video offers one of the last opportunities people will have to look through the construction site before it is completely submerged and becomes part of the river navigation. The facility is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. The locks and dam were originally constructed in 1932, but the most recent modification to build a larger lock began in 2004. Once finished, the Charleroi project will cost approximately $1 billion, completed over a span of 20 years, expected to finish by 2024. The new chamber is measured 720 feet long by 84 feet wide, allowing a commercial tow with nine barges to lock through in 25 minutes instead of two hours.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 10:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875474
    VIRIN: 230306-O-TI382-223
    Filename: DOD_109493533
    Length: 00:05:55
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walking tour of the Charleroi Construction Project (Without Subtitles), by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navigation
    USACE
    construction
    Pittsburgh District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT