    Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms aft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms - B-Roll

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, lands on the runway at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2023. Seven C-130Js along with aircrew members were safely evacuated from Little Rock AB to MacDill to avoid supercell storms projected to impact the base. Evacuation missions are a precautionary measure taken to avoid serious damage to aircraft and personnel in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    Tampa
    19th Airlift Wing

