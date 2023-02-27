A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, lands on the runway at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 2, 2023. Seven C-130Js along with aircrew members were safely evacuated from Little Rock AB to MacDill to avoid supercell storms projected to impact the base. Evacuation missions are a precautionary measure taken to avoid serious damage to aircraft and personnel in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 10:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875472
|VIRIN:
|230302-F-CC148-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109493504
|Length:
|00:06:19
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Little Rock AFB evacuates aircraft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms aft to MacDill ahead of dangerous storms - B-Roll, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT