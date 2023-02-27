Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th SFS Dale Mabry Gate B-Roll

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Cars pass through the Dale Mabry gate at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 3, 2023. Defenders assigned to the 6th SFS support the installation 24/7 to ensure the safety of more than 19,000 Department of Defense personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875468
    VIRIN: 230303-F-CC148-6001
    Filename: DOD_109493332
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    This work, 6th SFS Dale Mabry Gate B-Roll, by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    defenders
    Florida
    U.S. Air Force
    Tampa
    6th Security Forces Squadron

