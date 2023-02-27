Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month and the Honorary Commanders | Raider Report Ep. 4

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Steve Garrett, Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall and Russ Howard

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    17th Training Wing Commander Col. Matthew Reilman sits down to discuss Women's History Month and the Honorary Commanders visit the Mission Support Group!

    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 09:04
    Women's History Month
    AETC
    Honorary Commanders
    17 TRW
    Raider Report

