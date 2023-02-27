A look at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base's different units and capabilities, along with the partnership with The Big Hoopla organization, Mar. 3, 2023 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force video by Darrius Parker)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 09:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875463
|VIRIN:
|230303-F-BB219-1001
|PIN:
|234001
|Filename:
|DOD_109493196
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WPAFB and The Big Hoopla Partnership, by Darrius Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT