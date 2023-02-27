Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WPAFB and The Big Hoopla Partnership

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Darrius Parker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A look at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base's different units and capabilities, along with the partnership with The Big Hoopla organization, Mar. 3, 2023 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force video by Darrius Parker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 09:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875463
    VIRIN: 230303-F-BB219-1001
    PIN: 234001
    Filename: DOD_109493196
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WPAFB and The Big Hoopla Partnership, by Darrius Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Basketball
    Wright-Patterson AFB
    WPAFB
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing
    Big Hoopla

