Clean copy 230301-VIC-AFNE-NEO tracking system

Sterilized copy of 1 minute AFNE news package about the use of the non-combatant tracking system during exercise Silver Falcon 23.



Interview:

Senior Master Sergeant Prentice Mcafee, Senior Enlisted Leader EUCOM J1



Silver Falcon 23 is a bilateral exercise between the United States and Cyprus and is designed to enhance interoperability between both nations’ militaries to ensure they are prepared for any contingency, particularly those involving crisis response and non-combatant evacuation operations.