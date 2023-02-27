Sterilized copy of 1 minute AFNE news package about the use of the non-combatant tracking system during exercise Silver Falcon 23.
Interview:
Senior Master Sergeant Prentice Mcafee, Senior Enlisted Leader EUCOM J1
Silver Falcon 23 is a bilateral exercise between the United States and Cyprus and is designed to enhance interoperability between both nations’ militaries to ensure they are prepared for any contingency, particularly those involving crisis response and non-combatant evacuation operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 07:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875454
|VIRIN:
|230216-A-IP596-813
|Filename:
|DOD_109493103
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|CY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Clean copy 230301-VIC-AFNE-NEO tracking system, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT