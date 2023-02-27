Clean Copy 230301-VIC_AFNE_Cyprus medical training

Sterilized Version of AFNE news package about Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training in Larnaca, Cyprus, Feb. 16, 2023, as part of Exercise Silver Falcon 23.
1st interview:
SSG Shaun Paris, Combat Medic, 173rd Airborne Brigade
2nd interview:
SGT Alex Denzinger, Combat Medic, 173rd Airborne Brigade
Silver Falcon 23 is a bilateral exercise between the United States and Cyprus and is designed to enhance interoperability between both nations’ militaries to ensure they are prepared for any contingency, particularly those involving crisis response and non-combatant evacuation operations.
