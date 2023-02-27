13th MEU Cobra Gold 23 Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Abigail Hamilton and U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation as part of Exercise Cobra Gold in Chonburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 5, 2023. Participating nations conducted operations simultaneously across multiple locations to refine command and control processes while fostering interoperability. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Custer)