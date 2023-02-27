13th MEU Cobra Gold 23 Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Abigail Hamilton and U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation as part of Exercise Cobra Gold in Chonburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 5, 2023. Participating nations conducted operations simultaneously across multiple locations to refine command and control processes while fostering interoperability. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Custer)
|03.05.2023
|03.06.2023 03:20
|Package
|875418
|230306-M-QS584-1001
|DOD_109492583
|00:01:25
|TH
|2
|2
