    13th MEU Cobra Gold 23 Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation

    THAILAND

    03.05.2023

    Video by Sgt. Brendan Custer 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Abigail Hamilton and U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation as part of Exercise Cobra Gold in Chonburi province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 5, 2023. Participating nations conducted operations simultaneously across multiple locations to refine command and control processes while fostering interoperability. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Custer)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 03:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875418
    VIRIN: 230306-M-QS584-1001
    Filename: DOD_109492583
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th MEU Cobra Gold 23 Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation, by Sgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

