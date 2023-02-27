The 126th Air Refueling Wing performs an alert response exercise at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, March 4, 2023. Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 126th Maintenance Group explains how it contributes to the wing's overall mission. (Air National Guard video by Airman Troy Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2023 16:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|875401
|VIRIN:
|230305-Z-MJ407-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109491997
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|BELLEVILLE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alert Response Capabilities, by Amn Troy Barnes and TSgt Cesaron White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
