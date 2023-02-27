Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BELLEVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Video by Airman Troy Barnes and Tech. Sgt. Cesaron White

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    The 126th Air Refueling Wing performs an alert response exercise at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, March 4, 2023. Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 126th Maintenance Group explains how it contributes to the wing's overall mission. (Air National Guard video by Airman Troy Barnes)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.05.2023 16:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 875401
    VIRIN: 230305-Z-MJ407-1001
    Filename: DOD_109491997
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: BELLEVILLE, IL, US 

    This work, Alert Response Capabilities, by Amn Troy Barnes and TSgt Cesaron White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    air refueling
    Alert aircrews
    Alert Aircraft
    Alert Crew Chief

