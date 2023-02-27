COMUSMARENT, IDF Brig. Gen Guy Levi Interview at Intrepid Maven 23.2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., left, commander, U.S. Marine Forces Central Command, and Israeli Defense Force Brig. Gen. Guy Levi, Chief Infantry and Paratrooper Officer, are interviewed during Intrepid Maven 23.2 on Feb. 28, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between USMARCENT and the IDF designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Doughty)