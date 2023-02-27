Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMUSMARENT, IDF Brig. Gen Guy Levi Interview at Intrepid Maven 23.2

    ISRAEL

    02.28.2023

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Doughty 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., left, commander, U.S. Marine Forces Central Command, and Israeli Defense Force Brig. Gen. Guy Levi, Chief Infantry and Paratrooper Officer, are interviewed during Intrepid Maven 23.2 on Feb. 28, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between USMARCENT and the IDF designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Doughty)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.05.2023 08:53
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: IL

    TAGS

    ISRAEL
    IDF
    INTREPIDMAVEN
    MARENT

