137th Special Operations Wing holds patching ceremony for new members

Oklahoma Air National Guardsmen welcomed the newest members of the 137th Special Operations Wing during a patching ceremony at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, Mar. 4, 2023. The patching ceremony is part of the 137th Special Operations Wing’s emphasis on culture and connection, which brings Airmen from across the wing together to connect them to each other, their units, communities and mission. The Airmen were issued the camouflage patch, the subdued emblem symbolizing the ethos of the air commando, while the colorized version consists of blue sky and clouds that symbolize the domain of air power and three lightning bolts that symbolize the capabilities Airmen exert in the air, on land and in cyberspace. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)