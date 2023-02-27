Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    137th Special Operations Wing holds patching ceremony for new members

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Oklahoma Air National Guardsmen welcomed the newest members of the 137th Special Operations Wing during a patching ceremony at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, Mar. 4, 2023. The patching ceremony is part of the 137th Special Operations Wing’s emphasis on culture and connection, which brings Airmen from across the wing together to connect them to each other, their units, communities and mission. The Airmen were issued the camouflage patch, the subdued emblem symbolizing the ethos of the air commando, while the colorized version consists of blue sky and clouds that symbolize the domain of air power and three lightning bolts that symbolize the capabilities Airmen exert in the air, on land and in cyberspace. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875369
    VIRIN: 230304-Z-AP992-3001
    Filename: DOD_109490674
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

    This work, 137th Special Operations Wing holds patching ceremony for new members, by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Patching Ceremony
    137th Special Operations Wing
    Culture and Connection
    Thunder from the Sky
    New Airman Wing Patching Ceremony 2023

