    Blacksnakes Train on Agile Combat Employment

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 122nd Fighter Wing (FW), Indiana Air National Guard, executed Guardian Blitz, a training exercise with approximately 180 Airmen and ten A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft with the main force located at MacDill Air Force Base and a smaller, contingency force located at Moody Air Force Base, Jan. 23-Feb.4, 2023. The 122nd FW trained on Agile Combat Employment airpower maneuvers during the exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875367
    VIRIN: 230127-Z-VY485-1001
    Filename: DOD_109490653
    Length: 00:18:43
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, IN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blacksnakes Train on Agile Combat Employment, by SSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

    Indiana

    Blacksnakes

