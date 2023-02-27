The 122nd Fighter Wing (FW), Indiana Air National Guard, executed Guardian Blitz, a training exercise with approximately 180 Airmen and ten A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft with the main force located at MacDill Air Force Base and a smaller, contingency force located at Moody Air Force Base, Jan. 23-Feb.4, 2023. The 122nd FW trained on Agile Combat Employment airpower maneuvers during the exercise.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2023 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875367
|VIRIN:
|230127-Z-VY485-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109490653
|Length:
|00:18:43
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WAYNE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Blacksnakes Train on Agile Combat Employment, by SSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard
Indiana
LEAVE A COMMENT