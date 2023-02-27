Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew tracks a lancha spotted illegally fishing in federal waters off the southern Texas coast, March 2, 2023. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island and Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson crews interdicted two lanchas, seized 200 pounds of red snapper and transferred nine Mexican fishermen to Customs and Border Protection agents for further processing. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875357
    VIRIN: 230304-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109490482
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TX, US

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    illegal fishing
    interdiction
    coast guard
    lancha
    iuu

