Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews, seizes 200 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew tracks a lancha spotted illegally fishing in federal waters off the southern Texas coast, March 2, 2023. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island and Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson crews interdicted two lanchas, seized 200 pounds of red snapper and transferred nine Mexican fishermen to Customs and Border Protection agents for further processing. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)
|03.02.2023
|03.04.2023 11:55
|B-Roll
|875357
|230304-G-G0108-1001
|DOD_109490482
|00:01:00
|TX, US
|1
|1
