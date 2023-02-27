Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Wing Weapons Loaders recover F15 Aircraft

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    Senior Airman Mara Fenwick, Airman 1st Class Brianna Molinar, and Airman 1st Class Heidi Wallace, weapons loaders with the 142nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, recover a 123rd Fighter Squadron F-15C fighter jet upon landing at Portland Air National Guard Base, March 3, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 11:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875355
    VIRIN: 230303-Z-SP755-1001
    Filename: DOD_109490457
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Wing Weapons Loaders recover F15 Aircraft, by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15
    fighter jet
    Women's History Month
    weapons loaders
    142nd Wing

