ADSB Women's Meal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875330" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On March 8th from 1130-1300 we invite you to be a part of our “Her Story” Luncheon that will be held at the Provider Warrior Restaurant, where we will celebrate the dedication and selfless service of honorable women within our Military.

In addition to a delicious meal, we will be featuring an art gallery display with photographs to tell the story of our female Providers, past and present. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)