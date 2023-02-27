Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADSB Women's Meal

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    On March 8th from 1130-1300 we invite you to be a part of our “Her Story” Luncheon that will be held at the Provider Warrior Restaurant, where we will celebrate the dedication and selfless service of honorable women within our Military.
    In addition to a delicious meal, we will be featuring an art gallery display with photographs to tell the story of our female Providers, past and present. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 22:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875330
    VIRIN: 120301-A-ID763-001
    PIN: 123
    Filename: DOD_109489589
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    This work, ADSB Women's Meal, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Providers
    Women's Month
    ADSB

