On March 8th from 1130-1300 we invite you to be a part of our “Her Story” Luncheon that will be held at the Provider Warrior Restaurant, where we will celebrate the dedication and selfless service of honorable women within our Military.
In addition to a delicious meal, we will be featuring an art gallery display with photographs to tell the story of our female Providers, past and present. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 22:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875330
|VIRIN:
|120301-A-ID763-001
|PIN:
|123
|Filename:
|DOD_109489589
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ADSB Women's Meal, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
