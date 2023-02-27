Blake Horita, a project manager with the Los Angeles District’s Navigation Branch, describes why he likes working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 22:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875328
|VIRIN:
|230303-A-CM245-0125
|Filename:
|DOD_109489519
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|SANTA BARBARA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why do you work for USACE, by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
