    Why do you work for USACE

    SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Orville Collins 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Blake Horita, a project manager with the Los Angeles District’s Navigation Branch, describes why he likes working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Location: SANTA BARBARA, CA, US 

    Los Angeles
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    SPD
    South Pacific Division
    SPL
    Positive work

