WASHINGTON (March 3, 2023) A video highlighting President Jimmy Carter's Navy career and his role in shaping the future of the Navy’s atomic-powered propulsion systems. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 18:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875324
|VIRIN:
|230303-N-NO101-150
|Filename:
|DOD_109489473
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Jimmy Carter's Navy Career, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT