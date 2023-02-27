Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Jimmy Carter's Navy Career

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy           

    WASHINGTON (March 3, 2023) A video highlighting President Jimmy Carter's Navy career and his role in shaping the future of the Navy’s atomic-powered propulsion systems. (U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 18:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875324
    VIRIN: 230303-N-NO101-150
    Filename: DOD_109489473
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    TAGS

    carter
    jimmy carter
    nmcs

