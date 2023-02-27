86th TD Best OC/T Competition

Soldiers from the 86th Training Division compete in the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade Best Observer Coach/Trainer competition Feb. 27-March 3, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The competition created an opportunity to provide special recognition to OC/Ts who have demonstrated outstanding military performance, leadership and achievements in their daily duties. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 22:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875319
|VIRIN:
|230303-A-FK859-437
|Filename:
|DOD_109489335
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
