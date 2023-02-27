Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Co-pilot Speaks about Working Relationship with Fighter Pilots

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Ethan Jensen, a KC-135 Stratotanker co-pilot with the 91st Air Refueling Squadron speaks during an interview at MacDill Air Force Base Florida. Jensen spoke about the working relationship with fighter pilots as members from the 33rd Fighter Wing from Eglin AFB, Florida trained at MacDill.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 22:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 875292
    VIRIN: 230303-F-OH732-396
    Filename: DOD_109488858
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, KC-135 Co-pilot Speaks about Working Relationship with Fighter Pilots, by SrA Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    KC-135
    MacDill AFB
    USAF
    33 FW
    6 ARW

