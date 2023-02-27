Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intel NCO Speaks About The Importance Of Woman's History Month

    LAKEWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. Devon Jones 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Katherine Gillespie assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 189th Infantry Brigade, talks about the importance of women’s history month at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. March 3, 2023. 189th celebrates Women’s History Month in March, demonstrating their commitment to diversity and progression toward a more equitable future for the military. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Devon Jones/189TH PAO)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 22:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875283
    VIRIN: 230303-A-QA940-1001
    Filename: DOD_109488720
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: LAKEWOOD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intel NCO Speaks About The Importance Of Woman's History Month, by SGT Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Women'sHistoryMonth #189TH #USARMYDIVWEST

