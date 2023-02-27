Intel NCO Speaks About The Importance Of Woman's History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Katherine Gillespie assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 189th Infantry Brigade, talks about the importance of women’s history month at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. March 3, 2023. 189th celebrates Women’s History Month in March, demonstrating their commitment to diversity and progression toward a more equitable future for the military. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Devon Jones/189TH PAO)