U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Katherine Gillespie assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 189th Infantry Brigade, talks about the importance of women’s history month at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. March 3, 2023. 189th celebrates Women’s History Month in March, demonstrating their commitment to diversity and progression toward a more equitable future for the military. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Devon Jones/189TH PAO)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 22:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875283
|VIRIN:
|230303-A-QA940-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109488720
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|LAKEWOOD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Intel NCO Speaks About The Importance Of Woman's History Month, by SGT Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
