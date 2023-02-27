Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assured Access to Space

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Vandenberg Space Force Base assures access to space through rocket launches and tests designed to demonstrate safety, security, reliability and effectiveness of the vehicles sent into orbit from each Space Launch Complex and other unique geographical locations across the base. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 22:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875269
    VIRIN: 230203-F-TD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_109488426
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assured Access to Space, by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

