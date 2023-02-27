Russia’s war against Ukraine: Kremlin’s litany of lies (master)

Synopsis
One year ago, Russia launched its illegal invasion of Ukraine. As their forces continue to relentlessly attack the country, Russian officials keep spreading blatant lies and disinformation about their brutal war against a peaceful country.
Russia claimed it had no plans to attack Ukraine, and yet it did. Russia claimed it would not target civilians, while many civilians have been killed and wounded, with hospitals, homes, schools and critical infrastructure destroyed across the country. Despite the Kremlin’s continued litany of lies, denials and disinformation, their real intentions are clear for the world to see.
As Russia launches new offensives, NATO Allies stand in solidarity with Ukraine and will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.
—SOUNDBITE IN RUSSIAN —
Vladimir Putin
Russian President
“It is not our plan to occupy Ukrainian territory. We do not intend to impose anything on anyone by force.”
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
Vladimir Putin, Russian President
24 February 2022
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
ON 24 FEBRUARY 2022
RUSSIA LAUNCHED A FULL-SCALE INVASION OF UKRAINE
THE COUNTRY IS STILL UNDER ATTACK
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
“[…] the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation […] do not carry out strikes against civilian targets or civilian infrastructure.”
Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary for Russian President Putin
1 July 2022
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
SINCE THE START OF THE INVASION
HOMES, SCHOOLS AND HOSPITALS HAVE BEEN BOMBED
AS WELL AS CRITICAL ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
"[…] the whole of NATO is fighting against us"
Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister
2 February 2023
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
NATO IS NOT AT WAR WITH RUSSIA.
ALLIES ARE HELPING UKRAINE
TO UPHOLD ITS RIGHT
TO SELF-DEFENCE
THIS RIGHT IS ENSHRINED IN THE UN CHARTER
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
ONE YEAR ON
PUTIN’S REGIME KEEPS ON LYING TO THE WORLD
MOBILISING HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ADDITIONAL TROOPS
CONTINUING ITS ILLEGAL WAR OF AGGRESSION
WE WILL SUPPORT UKRAINE
FOR AS LONG AS IT TAKES
