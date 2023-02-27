Women's History Month and Honorary Commanders | Raider Report Ep. 4

Col. Matthew Reilman, 17 Training Wing Commander joins the Raider Report to talk about Women's History Month and the Honorary Commanders visit the Mission Support Group!
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 07:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875229
|VIRIN:
|230303-F-EP494-425
|Filename:
|DOD_109487575
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT