Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa coordinate the shipment of Army equipment being moved from a base in Poland to Texas.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 07:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875228
|VIRIN:
|230222-N-N1112-001
|PIN:
|778687
|Filename:
|DOD_109487571
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|GYDNIA, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MSCEURAF Coordinates Delivery of Army Equipment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT