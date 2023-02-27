Country Night - Ramstein Club E' Video Series (1080p Broll)

Shuffle and step with the music at the Ramstein Enlisted Club’s Country Night, starting at 8 p.m., the first Tuesday of the month. Open to those 18 and older, dance the night away with the Ramstein Enlisted Club. (U.S. Air Force Video Spot by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 07:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875225
|VIRIN:
|230222-F-FK174-003
|Filename:
|DOD_109487513
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT