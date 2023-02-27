Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Country Night - Ramstein Club E' Video Series (1080p Broll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    02.22.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Shuffle and step with the music at the Ramstein Enlisted Club’s Country Night, starting at 8 p.m., the first Tuesday of the month. Open to those 18 and older, dance the night away with the Ramstein Enlisted Club. (U.S. Air Force Video Spot by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 07:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875225
    VIRIN: 230222-F-FK174-003
    Filename: DOD_109487513
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dancing
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Ramstein Enlisted Club
    86FSS
    Country Night
    AFN Video Spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT