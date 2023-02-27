U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, visited the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing on February 23, 2023, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The Expeditionary Center trains expeditionary Airman on agile combat employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 04:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875217
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-VM922-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109487423
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Expeditionary Center Commander Visits Ramstein Air Base (1080p B-Roll), by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
