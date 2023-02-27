Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Expeditionary Center Commander Visits Ramstein Air Base (1080p B-Roll)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, visited the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing on February 23, 2023, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The Expeditionary Center trains expeditionary Airman on agile combat employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 04:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875217
    VIRIN: 230223-F-VM922-1005
    Filename: DOD_109487423
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Expeditionary Center Commander Visits Ramstein Air Base (1080p B-Roll), by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Ramstein Airbase
    Expeditionary Center
    RAB
    EC/CC

