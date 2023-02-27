Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Wave Turns 102 Years Old

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    230302-N-RB168-1001 PITTSBURGH (March 2, 2023) – Julia Parsons, who served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a member of the Navy WAVES, (Women Accepted for Emergency Service), celebrated her 102nd birthday with an open house party hosted by the Veterans Breakfast Club March 2. Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh and Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Pittsburgh attended the event. The Veterans Breakfast Club is a nonprofit organization creating communities of listening around veterans and their stories. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 22:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875196
    VIRIN: 230302-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_109487061
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    This work, Navy Wave Turns 102 Years Old, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NavyWAVE #forgedbythesea #usnavy #Navyrecruiter #honor #courage #committment #WomensHistoryMonth

