230302-N-RB168-1001 PITTSBURGH (March 2, 2023) – Julia Parsons, who served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a member of the Navy WAVES, (Women Accepted for Emergency Service), celebrated her 102nd birthday with an open house party hosted by the Veterans Breakfast Club March 2. Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh and Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Pittsburgh attended the event. The Veterans Breakfast Club is a nonprofit organization creating communities of listening around veterans and their stories. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 22:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875196
|VIRIN:
|230302-N-RB168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109487061
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Wave Turns 102 Years Old, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
