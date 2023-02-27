Navy Wave Turns 102 Years Old

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875196" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

230302-N-RB168-1001 PITTSBURGH (March 2, 2023) – Julia Parsons, who served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a member of the Navy WAVES, (Women Accepted for Emergency Service), celebrated her 102nd birthday with an open house party hosted by the Veterans Breakfast Club March 2. Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh and Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Pittsburgh attended the event. The Veterans Breakfast Club is a nonprofit organization creating communities of listening around veterans and their stories. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released