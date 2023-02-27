Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard Soldiers Conduct Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Courtesy Video

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida National Guard (FLNG) soldiers from various state units conduct the Best Warrior competition, an event that identifies and recognizes soldiers in active, Special Operations, National Guard and reserve components of the United States Army. On the first day of the event, FLNG soldiers completed an obstacle course that tested their physical and mental endurance. (U.S Army Video by Spc. Helman)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 02:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875193
    VIRIN: 230302-A-LB058-588
    Filename: DOD_109486968
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    FLNG
    bestwarrior
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere

