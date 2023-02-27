Florida National Guard Soldiers Conduct Best Warrior Competition

Florida National Guard (FLNG) soldiers from various state units conduct the Best Warrior competition, an event that identifies and recognizes soldiers in active, Special Operations, National Guard and reserve components of the United States Army. On the first day of the event, FLNG soldiers completed an obstacle course that tested their physical and mental endurance. (U.S Army Video by Spc. Helman)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 02:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875193
|VIRIN:
|230302-A-LB058-588
|Filename:
|DOD_109486968
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
