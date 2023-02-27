SFAB Intel Analyst Discusses Experiences as an Advisor (AFN)

Staff Sgt. Eric Handley, Intelligence Analyst, Company Advisor Team 5130, 1st Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, discusses what it's like to serve as an SFAB Advisor. Staff Sgt. Handley recently returned from a six-month mission in Malaysia, where he served as 5130's Team Intelligence Advisor. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
|01.01.2023
|03.02.2023 17:42
|Video Productions
|875169
|230101-A-DV607-540
|DOD_109486265
|00:00:59
|WA, US
