    SFAB Intel Analyst Discusses Experiences as an Advisor (AFN)

    WA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Eric Handley, Intelligence Analyst, Company Advisor Team 5130, 1st Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, discusses what it's like to serve as an SFAB Advisor. Staff Sgt. Handley recently returned from a six-month mission in Malaysia, where he served as 5130's Team Intelligence Advisor. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    35F Intelligence Analyst
    5th SFAB
    Intel Advisor

