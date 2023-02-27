Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Defense Health Agency: Improving Health and Building Readiness. Anytime, Anywhere — Always: LTG Telita Crosland, Director, Defense Health Agency

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    Remarks at ASMUS 2023

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 14:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875161
    VIRIN: 230302-O-AY809-831
    Filename: DOD_109486141
    Length: 00:16:33
    Location: US

    This work, The Defense Health Agency: Improving Health and Building Readiness. Anytime, Anywhere — Always: LTG Telita Crosland, Director, Defense Health Agency, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LTG Telita Crosland
    ASMUS 2023
    Plenary Session

