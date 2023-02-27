Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FJ Women's History Month 2023 message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    165th Infantry Brigade leadership speak about the importance of Women's History Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 09:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 875112
    VIRIN: 030123-A-A4507-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109485352
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FJ Women's History Month 2023 message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Women's History Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT