CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 21

A Border Patrol Agent Uses Meditation For His Mental Health: This month’s Suicide Prevention and Awareness Podcast features a U.S. Border Patrol Agent who found relief in a place he least expected it—inside himself. Adolfo walks us through his struggles and how meditation trained him to endure things that previously would have put him over the edge.