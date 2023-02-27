In this week’s look around the Air Force, a special event inspires current and future Airmen, Cyber Focus Teams help “bake-in” protection for weapons systems before they’re even built, and poppy seed products can cause a false positive on drug testing.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 08:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875097
|VIRIN:
|230302-F-JH807-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109485142
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Around the Air Force: Accelerating the Legacy, Expanding Cyber Resiliency, Poppy Seed Warning, by TSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
