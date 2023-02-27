Multinational Soldiers conduct winter warfare training during Defense Exercise North 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Sidney Leslie, squadron commanding officer, 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, Virginia Army National Guard, Col. Jukka Kotilehto, deputy commander of the Jaeger Brigade, Finnish Army, Sgt. Manuel Elias, an infantryman with 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and Lt. Col. Ryan Occhiuzzo, battalion commander of 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, speak about Defense Exercise North in Sodankyla, Finland, Feb. 18-22, 2023. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Baker)