Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational Soldiers conduct winter warfare training during Defense Exercise North 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. Austin Baker 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Maj. Sidney Leslie, squadron commanding officer, 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, Virginia Army National Guard, Col. Jukka Kotilehto, deputy commander of the Jaeger Brigade, Finnish Army, Sgt. Manuel Elias, an infantryman with 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and Lt. Col. Ryan Occhiuzzo, battalion commander of 1st Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, speak about Defense Exercise North in Sodankyla, Finland, Feb. 18-22, 2023. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Baker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 10:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875094
    VIRIN: 230302-A-CQ023-102
    Filename: DOD_109485073
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Soldiers conduct winter warfare training during Defense Exercise North 2023, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    EUCOM
    11th Airborne Division
    Virginia Army National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    Winter Warfare Training
    ArcticForge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT