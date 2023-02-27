Joint Multinational Headquaters academics week begins for Flintlock participants

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brett Bourne, a Joint Special Operations University member, discusses his role as JSOU Mobile Education Team Course Director and the Flintlock academic learning objectives during Flintlock 2023, Accra, Ghana, Feb 26, 2023. This year’s exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock)