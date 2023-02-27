Brett Bourne, a Joint Special Operations University member, discusses his role as JSOU Mobile Education Team Course Director and the Flintlock academic learning objectives during Flintlock 2023, Accra, Ghana, Feb 26, 2023. This year’s exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2023 08:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875089
|VIRIN:
|230226-A-VJ705-134
|Filename:
|DOD_109485010
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Multinational Headquaters academics week begins for Flintlock participants, by SSG Charles Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT