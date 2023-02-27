Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Multinational Headquaters academics week begins for Flintlock participants

    ACCRA, GHANA

    02.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Brett Bourne, a Joint Special Operations University member, discusses his role as JSOU Mobile Education Team Course Director and the Flintlock academic learning objectives during Flintlock 2023, Accra, Ghana, Feb 26, 2023. This year’s exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 08:39
    Location: ACCRA, GH 

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock

