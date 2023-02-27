Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Health Europe, Best Warrior Competition, Feb 15, 2023, Chievres Air Base, Belgium

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.15.2023

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Sgt. Courtney Jimenez, U.S. Army animal care technician, reacts to gas attack during the Best Warrior Competition for Public Health Activity- Rheinland Pfalz, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb 15, 2023. (Video by Henri Cambier)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 02:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875072
    VIRIN: 230215-A-HZ738-9011
    Filename: DOD_109484908
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Public Health Europe, Best Warrior Competition, Feb 15, 2023, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongEurope; StrongerTogerther; Best Warrior Competition

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogerther

