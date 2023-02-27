Combined Casualty Evacuation and Downed Aircraft Recovery Training B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875065" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conducted combined mass casualty evacuation training and downed aircraft recovery training with 302nd Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, ROK Army Aviation Command at Icheon, South Korea on February 15, 2023. The combined training focused on the battalions' ability to transport mass casualties and how to recover downed aircraft with both U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook and ROK CH-47D Chinook helicopters. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)