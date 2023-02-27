Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Casualty Evacuation and Downed Aircraft Recovery Training B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ICHEON, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.15.2023

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conducted combined mass casualty evacuation training and downed aircraft recovery training with 302nd Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, ROK Army Aviation Command at Icheon, South Korea on February 15, 2023. The combined training focused on the battalions' ability to transport mass casualties and how to recover downed aircraft with both U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook and ROK CH-47D Chinook helicopters. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 22:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875065
    VIRIN: 230215-A-TR140-069
    Filename: DOD_109484708
    Length: 00:07:35
    Location: ICHEON, 41, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Casualty Evacuation and Downed Aircraft Recovery Training B-Roll, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    ROK
    Stronger Together
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Featurehighlight
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT