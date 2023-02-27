Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teaser: A Conversation with CSM JoAnn Naumann

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Florence and Staff Sgt. Heather Ley

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Command Sergeant Major JoAnn Naumann, U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea command sergeant major, shares her military experience with Staff Sgt. Heather Ley, American Forces Network broadcast journalist, in the AFN studio, Feb 24, 2023. This video is a teaser segment put on AFN television for a full length video that was posted on social media. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 23:27
    Category: Commercials
    Location: KR

    women's history month
    SOCKOR
    breaking barriers
    first female command special operations

