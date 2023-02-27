Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog Handler Competition Day 2

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Spc. Pierce Getner and MWD Ixy, both assigned to the 50th Military Working Dog Detachment, 16th Military Police Brigade, compete on day two of the MWD Handler Competition on Fort Bragg, N.C., Mar. 1, 2023. The second day of the competition challenged Soldiers and their MWDs with a ruck march, a stress shoot and CBRNE, medical and weapons lanes. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 17:25
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT POLK, LA, US
    Hometown: RICHMOND HILL, GA, US

    MWD
    handlers
    16th Military Police Brigade
    belgian malinois
    50th MWD

