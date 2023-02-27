Military Working Dog Handler Competition Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Pierce Getner and MWD Ixy, both assigned to the 50th Military Working Dog Detachment, 16th Military Police Brigade, compete on day two of the MWD Handler Competition on Fort Bragg, N.C., Mar. 1, 2023. The second day of the competition challenged Soldiers and their MWDs with a ruck march, a stress shoot and CBRNE, medical and weapons lanes. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)