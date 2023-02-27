Military Working Dog Handler Competition Day 2

Spc. Pierce Getner and MWD Ixy, both assigned to the 50th Military Working Dog Detachment, 16th Military Police Brigade, compete on day two of the MWD Handler Competition on Fort Bragg, N.C., Mar. 1, 2023. The second day of the competition challenged Soldiers and their MWDs with a ruck march, a stress shoot and CBRNE, medical and weapons lanes. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)
|03.01.2023
|03.01.2023 17:25
|Video Productions
|875047
|230301-A-NJ170-192
|DOD_109484204
|00:00:45
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|1
|1
