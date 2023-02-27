Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Anniversary Army Medical Department Enlisted Medical Corps.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    On March 1 of every year, we celebrate the anniversary of the Army Medical Department’s Enlisted Medical Corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 17:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875046
    VIRIN: 230301-A-LG549-788
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109484190
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Anniversary Army Medical Department Enlisted Medical Corps., by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    enlisted

    Soldiers

    medic

    army

    Army Medicine

    enlisted medical corps

    TAGS

    BACH
    Army Medicine
    Defense Health Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT