U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rachel Atchley, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zeferine Perez, 29th Attack Squadron assistant noncommissioned officer in charge, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Ariel DeMarzo, 8th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, speak about women’s impact on the military. Holloman celebrates Women’s History Month in March, demonstrating their commitment to diversity and progression toward a more equitable future for the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 16:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875042
|VIRIN:
|230301-F-NB682-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109484035
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Women's History Month, by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT