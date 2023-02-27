Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rachel Atchley, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zeferine Perez, 29th Attack Squadron assistant noncommissioned officer in charge, and U.S. Air Force Capt. Ariel DeMarzo, 8th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, speak about women’s impact on the military. Holloman celebrates Women’s History Month in March, demonstrating their commitment to diversity and progression toward a more equitable future for the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 16:25
    Length: 00:01:40
    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    TAGS

    diversity
    Holloman Air Force Base
    Women's History Month
    49th Wing
    inclusion
    WHM

