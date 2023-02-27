NGB chief praises Guard members supporting Ukraine mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875032" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, praises Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard's 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which is performing the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission. "They're doing incredible work here in support of United States European Command," said Hokanson. "I'm tremendously proud of all that they're doing and the great work they're doing to support our Ukrainian partners."