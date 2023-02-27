Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NGB chief praises Guard members supporting Ukraine mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, praises Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard's 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which is performing the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission. "They're doing incredible work here in support of United States European Command," said Hokanson. "I'm tremendously proud of all that they're doing and the great work they're doing to support our Ukrainian partners."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875032
    VIRIN: 230301-A-VX744-981
    Filename: DOD_109483902
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NGB chief praises Guard members supporting Ukraine mission, by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    Ukraine
    EUCOM
    Daniel Hokanson
    JMTG-U

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT