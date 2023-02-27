Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden Delivers Remarks at the Department of Homeland Security’s 20th Anniversary Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden Delivers Remarks at the Department of Homeland Security’s 20th Anniversary Ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 15:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 875029
    Filename: DOD_109483802
    Length: 00:13:16
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks at the Department of Homeland Security’s 20th Anniversary Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joe Biden
    Department of Homeland Security

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT