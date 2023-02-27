On order, JTF-CS conducts CBRN response and all hazards DSCA operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering and prevent further injury.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 14:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875024
|VIRIN:
|230301-N-PC620-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109483698
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force Civil Support Command Video, by PO1 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT