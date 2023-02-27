Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force Civil Support Command Video

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    On order, JTF-CS conducts CBRN response and all hazards DSCA operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering and prevent further injury.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 14:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875024
    VIRIN: 230301-N-PC620-0001
    Filename: DOD_109483698
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: VA, US

    TAGS

    CBRN
    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS

