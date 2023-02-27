Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorable Transfer of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by William Jones  

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The remains of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham, a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot in the Tennessee Army National Guard, arrived at Nashville International Airport at 10:30 am on Wednesday, March 1. Chief Wadham died in an accident on Wednesday, February 15th, in Huntsville, Alabama.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875023
    VIRIN: 230301-A-OJ588-367
    Filename: DOD_109483686
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorable Transfer of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham, by William Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blackhawk
    Tennessee national guard
    honorable transfer
    Daniel Wadham

