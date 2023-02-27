TAG Monthly Message - March 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. David May, the Wisconsin Air National Guard's deputy adjutant general, and Chief Master Sgt. Meredith Conn, the Wisconsin Air National Guard's state command chief, address the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard.

In this edition, May talks about Women's History Month and this year's theme: Women Who Tell our Stories. He also mentioned this year being the 75th Anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act. Lastly, he reminisced on Conn's career as she nears retirement.

Conn reflected on her 31 years of service and talks about some of her latest fond memories.

(Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)