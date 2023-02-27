Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG Monthly Message - March 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Brig. Gen. David May, the Wisconsin Air National Guard's deputy adjutant general, and Chief Master Sgt. Meredith Conn, the Wisconsin Air National Guard's state command chief, address the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard.
    In this edition, May talks about Women's History Month and this year's theme: Women Who Tell our Stories. He also mentioned this year being the 75th Anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act. Lastly, he reminisced on Conn's career as she nears retirement.
    Conn reflected on her 31 years of service and talks about some of her latest fond memories.
    (Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 15:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 875022
    VIRIN: 230301-Z-PV458-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109483667
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG Monthly Message - March 2023, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING
    #TAG
    #WisGuard
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #monthlymessage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT