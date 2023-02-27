Brig. Gen. David May, the Wisconsin Air National Guard's deputy adjutant general, and Chief Master Sgt. Meredith Conn, the Wisconsin Air National Guard's state command chief, address the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard.
In this edition, May talks about Women's History Month and this year's theme: Women Who Tell our Stories. He also mentioned this year being the 75th Anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act. Lastly, he reminisced on Conn's career as she nears retirement.
Conn reflected on her 31 years of service and talks about some of her latest fond memories.
(Wisconsin National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 15:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|875022
|VIRIN:
|230301-Z-PV458-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109483667
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TAG Monthly Message - March 2023, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
