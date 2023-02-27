Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurlburt Field MC-130H takes off

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An MC-130H Combat Talon II takes off from Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023. The MC-130H is equipped with aerial refueling pods to provide in-flight refueling of special operations forces, combat search and rescue helicopters, and vertical lift assets. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 15:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875010
    VIRIN: 230228-F-FD009-1002
    Filename: DOD_109483547
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field MC-130H takes off, by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt-field
    1SOW-PA
    MC-130H-Combat-Talon-II

