An MC-130H Combat Talon II takes off from Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023. The MC-130H is equipped with aerial refueling pods to provide in-flight refueling of special operations forces, combat search and rescue helicopters, and vertical lift assets. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 15:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875010
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-FD009-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109483547
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurlburt Field MC-130H takes off, by A1C Hussein Enaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT