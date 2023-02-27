The remains of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham, a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot in the Tennessee Army National Guard, arrived at Nashville International Airport at 10:30 am on Wednesday, March 1. Chief Wadham died in an accident on Wednesday, February 15th, in Huntsville, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 13:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|875005
|VIRIN:
|230301-A-OJ588-431
|Filename:
|DOD_109483397
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dignified transfer of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham, by William Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
