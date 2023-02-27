Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Who Am I? Black History Month event

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daekwon Stith 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    The 316th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron held a Black History Month event titled "Who Am I" at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 8, 2023. The event highlighted famous military-related African American figures from the past to the present, and showcased their impact on the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 12:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 874990
    VIRIN: 230208-F-XB588-1001
    Filename: DOD_109483307
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: MD, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    #AirForce
    #BlackHistoryMonth
    #JointBaseAndrews

