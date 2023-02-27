Who Am I? Black History Month event

The 316th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron held a Black History Month event titled "Who Am I" at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 8, 2023. The event highlighted famous military-related African American figures from the past to the present, and showcased their impact on the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 12:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|874990
|VIRIN:
|230208-F-XB588-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109483307
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
