Who Am I? Black History Month event

The 316th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron held a Black History Month event titled "Who Am I" at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 8, 2023. The event highlighted famous military-related African American figures from the past to the present, and showcased their impact on the nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daekwon Stith)